One-on-one with Sayeed

Dustin Godfrey

Castanet News is sitting down with each of the candidates in the Penticton riding for one-on-one interviews to talk about the issues as they see it. You can find our interview with B.C. Green Party candidate Connie Sahlmark here, and our interview with Dan Ashton can be found here.

For B.C. NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed, there are three major issues for the Penticton riding heading into the next election: youth mental health, education and affordability.

In a one-on-one interview with Castanet, Sayeed said he's also confident that, as a first-term city councillor, with his current experience, he's ready for the job of MLA, when his main opponent, B.C. Liberal candidate Dan Ashton, had been a councillor, a two-time mayor and a regional district board director.

"When (Ashton) was the mayor, I was managing a large corporation in management. So, not only do I have the 16 years of management experience, but I do understand the local issues that is happening right now in Penticton," he said. "I am more connected with the citizens and I am more involved and engaged with the citizens right now."

As the riding, along with many others in B.C., continues to age, school enrolment is likely sink further, which could lead to further community crises like last summer's school closure issue, which rallied communities in the South Okanagan.

But Sayeed says the province needs to look at more than just enrolment when it's considering school closures.

"Having and deciding which schools are closed based on the number of students we have, I think it could be done better," Sayeed said. "It should be a different model of deciding how the school closures should be, or whether we should have more funding for these schools."

On the issue of affordability, Sayeed and the B.C. NDP have promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the course of a four-year term.

Proponents of the $15 minimum say the bump wouldn't hurt small businesses – on the contrary, they say the extra money for the lowest-paid in the community would add more to the local economy, helping small business.

Still, local businesses remain mixed on the subject, with some saying they're open to the idea, while others remain skeptical. Sayeed, however, pointed to those in the business community who are in favour, though he didn't say to which businesses he was referring.

"I had those conversations, and what they told me is, 'Tarik, we do support it, but the only request we have is that you don't do it overnight,'" Sayeed said.

"We did not come up with the $15 minimum wage on the fly. We took feedback, we took engagement sessions."