Back to the bargaining table

B.C. NDP education critic Rob Fleming took aim at the provincial government's "time-limited" funding for class-sizes during a pit stop in Penticton on Thursday.

But the Victoria-Swan Lake NDP candidate says when the collective agreement runs up an NDP government, too, would sit on the other side of the bargaining table with the teachers, if elected.

The comments come during a tour through the Okanagan-Similkameen area, where Fleming made some stops in the Penticton riding, including near Penticton Secondary School, alongside local candidate Tarik Sayeed.

During the stop, Sayeed and Fleming set their crosshairs at B.C. Liberal candidate Dan Ashton and Liberal Leader Christy Clark for their handling of the issue of school closures and of education funding.

"For 15 years, as the then-education minister, and now as premier, (Christy Clark) has systematically underfunded public education, destabilized it," Fleming said. "It is only because the Supreme Court has ordered her actions illegal that there is now, finally, some money coming back into the system. But that, too, is a time-limited offer. Only until 2019."

That date refers to when a collective agreement between the B.C. Teachers' Federation and the provincial government runs up over the recently bargained class-sizes. That agreement came after a 15-year battle between the two parties over whether or not class sizes could be bargained.

But when pressed about the time-limited funding on class sizes, Fleming conceded he, too, would hold his side of the bargaining table when it comes to striking a new agreement.

"You would have to, because it's now back into collective agreements where it always was," he said. "I can't speak to what teachers' bargaining priorities might be in 2019, but can I say that we will have a relationship that is significantly different, that is based upon respect?... Absolutely."

That answer came after the question of whether he would be bargaining with the teachers in 2019 was pressed a couple of times. Fleming first responded that he would be conducting a review of the funding formula early on in his term, if elected.

"That's what trustees have asked for, that's what parents have asked for, that's what administrators have asked for," he said. "Every stakeholder that is crying out for stable, predictable funding in education has been asking for a funding review."

When asked if he felt conducting a review of the funding model was an unclear platform, Fleming reiterated that it's something the stakeholders have been asking for.

"It may sound nebulous, but ... it's exactly what British Columbia needs right now, in order to plan long-term."