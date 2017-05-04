McHappy Day raises $7.7k

The Penticton McDonald’s was a beehive of activity for McHappy Day on Wednesday.

The Penticton Fire Department, RCMP, local politicians, dignitaries and media personalities all pitched in to work the restaurant and raise money for Ronald McDonald House and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

More than $7,700 was raised in Penticton and another $1,575 in Osoyoos.

"The point of it all is to support Ronald McDonald House, which is the charity that brings support and care to families in need when their son or daughter is receiving treatment at the local children's hospital," McHappy Day co-ordinator Caitlyn Knowles said on Wednesday.

This was the 40th year for McHappy Day, an event started in Canada.