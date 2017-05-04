Rubber ducks to fill channel

Photo: Contributed 2016's winning ducks

The seventh annual Penticton Channel Rubber Duck Race goes this Saturday.

The South Okanagan Kin Club fundraiser will see thousands of ducks dropped into the channel off the bridge at Green Mountain Road at 11 a.m., with the finish line set at the new bridge crossing.

A maximum of 4,000 tickets will be sold, with first prize being $1,000, second $500 and 10 random prizes of $50.

Tickets are being sold by; Cawston Kobau Koyotes U18B Girls Fastball, Girl Guides Summerland, Kelowna Heat U18B Girls Fastball, Penticton Minor Lacrosse, Princeton High School Band, Summerland Jr Curling, Summerland Minor Fastball, Westside Minor Fastball.

The youth groups that sell each ticket keep a majority of the $5.