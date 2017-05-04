2 months for machete man

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A young man who was arrested for carrying a machete into a local Penticton A&W will spend more time behind bars.

Jonathan Barth was handed a sentence of 67 days Thursday in Penticton court, by Judge Meg Shaw, to be followed by 15 months probation.

With credit for time served of 62 days, he will be in custody for five more days.

Prior to the sentencing Barth pleaded guilty to four charges including carrying a weapon or prohibited device, breach and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Crown, in January RCMP responded to a report of a man cutting himself in the bathroom at a Penticton A&W.

They found the man in the bathroom and arrested him. There were no marks on the accused, but they did locate a large machete stuffed down his pants.

He did not threaten the staff with the weapon and although Barth has previous convictions, there are no prior weapons offences.

On March 25, police responded to Cheers the Church on Main Street to conduct a curfew check on Barth, as he had provided the church as his residence. He eventually showed up and was arrested.

On March 27, a cell block guard at the Penticton RCMP detachment found a syringe, methamphetamine and heroin on Barth. At the time, he was already on two probation orders.

The suggested sentence from both crown and defence was for a joint submission of 60 days total.

According to defence lawyer Kathryn Lundman, Barth started using meth and heroin in June of 2016, which created difficulties. He also has ADHD and an anxiety disorder.

However, he’s been on the methadone program in custody and started courses such as essential skills to success.

He was living on the street at the time of the A&W incident and had the weapon for his safety, she said.

The accused told court that he is going to keep himself focused on keeping out of trouble.