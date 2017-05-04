Former Vees honoured

Photo: Contributed

To kick off the Penticton Vees' final round-robin game of the Western Canada Cup, a pair of alumni and former NHL players will be inducted to the team's Ring of Honour.

Paul Kariya and Brendan Morrison will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre for their induction during the pre-game ceremony, where they'll join 13 original Ring of Honour alumni.

Kariya exploded into the BCHL, with 92 goals and 244 points in 94 regular season games over a two-season career with the BCHL. He was the BCHL's Interior division rookie of the year and twice named the BCHL's MVP.

Kariya moved on to play on the college level in the U.S. before breaking into the NHL, playing with the Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, being named an NHL All-Star five times. He's also got an Olympic gold medal under his belt from 2002 and a silver in 1994.

Morrison, too, has several accomplishments under his belt, with 35 goals and 94 points over 56 games in one season. He, too, was named the Interior division's rookie of the year, moving on to four seasons in U.S. college hockey.

He debuted in the NHL for the 1997-98 season with the New Jersey Devils, going on to play 934 career regular season games over 14 seasons with the Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks, with 200 career goals and 601 points.

Thursday night's game will be the Vees' last round-robin game for the WCC. The Vees play the Portage Terriers, and if the team comes out successful, they'll head to the finals game that will determine third and fourth place.

The team still has a chance to compete in the nationals for the RBC Cup. If the Vees win against the Terriers and in the finals game, they will head to the 'RBC Berth 2' slot to compete against the loser of the championship game.