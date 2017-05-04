One day to visit the raptors

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The weekend offers the only chance of the year to tour the South Okanagan’s owl rehabilitation centre

The 29th annual SORCO open house will take place Sunday, May 7 at the facility off of Highway 97 in the Oliver area.

"It's our biggest fundraiser, and we rely on those funds to take care of and feed the raptors that we get throughout the year," said manager Dale Belvedere.

SORCO rescues injured and orphaned birds of prey throughout the Southern Interior, including owls, hawks, eagles, falcons and osprey.

They only open to the public one day of the year, on its open house.

The public will be free to tour the facilities and visit the SORCO interactive education centre.

There will be a barbecue by donation, silent auction, local exhibitors and sharing of Houdini's 17th birthday cake. Houdini is SORCO's ambassador Great Horned Owl.

Belverdere said the newly completed education centre will have plenty to offer with lots of displays and information, "There's lots of hands on activities for all ages," she said.

The open house is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

