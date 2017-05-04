Foodie film fest opening

Photo: Contributed

The Rejoice – Devour! Osoyoos Food Film Fest is returning to the South Okanagan, May 5 to 7.

The festival’s menus and food-inspired films have been finalized, and Osoyoos’ hospitality pros are looking forward to playing host to food and film fans. The weekend-long culinary celebration features some of Western Canada’s best chefs.

It launches on Friday, May 5 at Black Hills Estate Winery.

Chef Michael Howell co-hosts a cocktail party with celebrated Vancouver chef Ned Bell, with silent films as backdrop.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Watermark Beach Resort hosts an Ocean Wise Chowder Smackdown, with chefs vying to be voted chowder champion. Chef Bell, a champion of sustainable seafood in Canada, will lead a team of hungry judges.

For more information on these and other food film fest events happening this weekend, go here.