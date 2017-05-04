Dude just hit my store

Contributed

What appears to have been a police chase on Wednesday ended with a minor car crash into a storefront and a pursuit on foot, leading to a man's arrest, according to a Penticton store manager.

Trellis and Vine Crafthouse manager Mike Turner says he was at work when he heard a banging outside his store.

"I look over, and there's a dude (who) drove up and crashed into the side of my store," Turner said. "(For) whatever reason, he lucked out and missed two vehicles, people standing outside and the pillars and everything, and he just kind of, he didn't bust through the store, but it hit the store, didn't break any windows or nothing."

About the only damage to the store, according to Turner, was a dent to the window frame.

"I looked out the window and next thing you know, I see this ... guy just taking off, running full-tilt down the back alley, and about two cop cars in hot pursuit," he said. "Two cops were on foot, running, guns drawn and everything, running after him."

Turner says it seems there had been some kind of attempts to slow him down before, because there had been damage to at least one of the police vehicles.

"I don't even know what it was about, but they did catch him somewhere, like knocked down a fence or something and caught him in one of the back streets, here," Turner said, adding that this wasn't what he'd expected to see at work.

"You always see stuff like an elderly person hitting the gas pedal and going through a store or whatever, that's what I thought was happening, but no, it was some dude running from the cops."

Turner says he didn't see the police catch the man, but afterwards about a dozen police cars were working around the area, and he had heard that the man had been caught.

The Penticton RCMP confirmed they apprehended the suspect, and will be releasing more information later today.