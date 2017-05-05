Shooting gets trial date

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The trial for a Penticton man charged of attempted murder with a firearm is tentatively set for June.

The matter was brought up at what was supposed to be a pre trial conference for Matthew James Cameron in Penticton court on Thursday.

The conference was adjourned, however, because the defence lawyer did not show up.

Cameron is facing charges in connection to a July 2015 incident in Penticton.

At the time, RCMP said they responded to a home on the 2000 block of Lindsay Road for a shots fired call. A victim, then 31, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the two sides were known to each other.

Cameron was arrested shortly after the incident, but was released on bail with several conditions.

John Swanson has been acting as Crown prosecutor on the case.

There was some confusion in court as to whom is the designated defence lawyer.

The two week trial for Cameron is supposed to start on June 5, before a judge and jury.