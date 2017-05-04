Community market kick off

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The South Okanagan's largest outdoor market is returning this weekend.

The Downtown Penticton Community Market is set to start up on Saturday, May 6.

"We have the largest market in the interior and when it's running full on in July and August we have people from all over the world come to the market," said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director. "Our market is so renowned that we actually have a wait list of vendors."

This year there will be 230 vendors selling their wares on Front Street and the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street.

New to the market is the new food court on Backstreet Boulevard. Food vendors will all be in one area and entertainment will also be offered.

This Saturday is the soft opening with the official ribbon cutting for the market on the May long weekend.

"We are all real excited about it," said Allin. "Everyone loves the market and it just sort of kicks off the summer."

Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Penticton Farmers Market will also be operating on the 100 block of Main Street.