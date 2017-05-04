Planning for more seniors

Dustin Godfrey

As the population of Penticton, along with other communities across Canada, continues to grey, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says there are a number of ways the city can work to accommodate the changing demographics.

Age and sex statistics from the 2016 census were released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, revealing an aging demographic across Canada, with Penticton's already advanced age getting older along with the rest of the country.

"The biggest thing that the community did was rally for the hospital to get expanded, so $312 million hospital expansion to create more medical services for the region, here, I think that's probably the biggest thing," Jakubeit said on this week's Mayor's Minute.

"We've been trying to create housing solutions to have a myriad of housing stocks not just for seniors, but for everyone, because we recognize that we need to have a healthy balance of young working families and middle ages and those who are in the retirement years."

That said, Jakubeit doesn't want to diminish the city's reputation as a place to retire – "we want to have ... retirees come here" – and points to ways that it's a good spot for seniors.

"We have so many amenities, I think we're a very walkable community. We have a very active community," he said. "We also have a lot of festival events for people to volunteer at and I think it helps them to be connected and I think that's, I think, attractive for people who want to retire here."

One of the ways the city can be more accessible for seniors, according to Jakubeit, is to create densification around "village nodes," or spots where there are amenities and opportunities to concentrate populations.

"That's where you have the most transit and the other amenities that people can easily walk to," he said.

"We've also allowed for carriage suites and secondary suites, so people can age in place and have a family member join them as well, so that helps with the family affordability, because we recognize that most seniors, or a lot of seniors are on fixed pensions."

Further to that, many of the projects the city has worked on with B.C. Housing have been geared toward seniors. While more recently there have been some for low-income housing in general, Jaubeit says that pendulum could swing back toward catering to seniors.

"A lot of the pensions aren't indexed for costs of living," he said. "We're trying to find solutions for them and trying to have the market help facilitate that."