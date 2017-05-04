41717

Penticton  

Trailer smashed on Ellis

- | Story: 196154

UPDATE THURS 10:00 a.m.

The Penticton Fire Department has confirmed a medical emergency was behind the crash. 

ORIGINAL WED 5:50 p.m.

The intersection of Ellis Street and Nanaimo Ave. was the site of a significant collision involving a trailer on Wednesday.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m.. The driver of the white van told Castanet he was passing through the intersection on Nanaimo when the tan car accelerated south down Ellis Street towards him. He nearly made it through, but was t-boned in the trailer while he was on the way out of the intersection.

He suspects the female driver of the vehicle had some sort of medical emergency because of the rapid acceleration, and claims the tan car seemingly swerved to collide with the trailer as it left Ellis Street.

He says the female driver of the tan sedan was taken to hospital in ambulance.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.

