Penticton's getting older

Penticton's average age has gone up by more than a year-and-a-half, according to data recently released by Statistics Canada.

StatCan has released its age and sex data from the 2016 census, and the Penticton metropolitan has more seniors now than it had during the 2011 census. Five years ago, the city's 65-and-up population made up 25.8 per cent of the city, while this year that's up to 29 per cent.

In Kelowna, that number sits at 20.8 per cent, while 25.5 per cent of Vernon's population are seniors.

Meanwhile, in B.C. that number is more than 10 percentage points lower, with 18.3 per cent of the provincial population aged 65 and older.

The mean age in Penticton, once 47.0 years old, is now 48.7 according to StatCan, which pegs the Okanagan-Similkameen area at an average age of 49.9.

Penticton's senior population sits at 9,805, according to the latest census data, which marks a 15.4 per cent growth in the 65+ population. That compares to just 2.7 per cent growth overall in the city.

But that growth is still a fair bit slower than that of Canada, which has seen a 20 per cent growth in the senior population nationally.

At nearly 10,000 seniors, seniors more than double the population of those aged 14 and younger, numbering at a population of 4,010.

Meanwhile, Osoyoos is ranked among the eldest populations in Canada, with more than two out of every five people (42.9 per cent) aged 65 and older.

