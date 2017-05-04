41717

Penticton  

Parking on Campbell Mtn.

- | Story: 196151

Work is underway on a new gravel parking lot on Campbell Mountain for recreational users.

The lot is going in near the junction of Greyback Mountain Rd, Reservoir Rd. and Spiller Rd. with the goal of alleviating traffic challenges caused by an influx of summer visitors using the area for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Very limited roadside parking has resulted in emergency access to the mountain being blocked in the past, and residents have long voiced concerns about traffic jams and accidents on Reservoir Rd.

The parking lot should be ready by the end of the week, signage will be erected to direct motorists. The city is calling the lot temporary for now, although it could be expanded or moved at a future date.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3039594
#101- 2377 Shannon Woods DRive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!


41031


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


41786


Daily Dose – May 4, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
One of these things is not like the other.
Gwen Stefani much better after suffering ruptured eardrum
Music
Gwen Stefani is making a speedy recovery after suffering a...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week
Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637
39499