Parking on Campbell Mtn.

Photo: Contributed

Work is underway on a new gravel parking lot on Campbell Mountain for recreational users.

The lot is going in near the junction of Greyback Mountain Rd, Reservoir Rd. and Spiller Rd. with the goal of alleviating traffic challenges caused by an influx of summer visitors using the area for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Very limited roadside parking has resulted in emergency access to the mountain being blocked in the past, and residents have long voiced concerns about traffic jams and accidents on Reservoir Rd.

The parking lot should be ready by the end of the week, signage will be erected to direct motorists. The city is calling the lot temporary for now, although it could be expanded or moved at a future date.