Police nab 4 wanted men

Photo: Contributed

South Okanagan RCMP arrested four wanted men in four separate incidents over the past two days.

On Tuesday an RCMP officer in Osoyoos spotted a stolen vehicle in a motel parking lot. The driver was identified as Michael Harman of Oliver. He was arrested and charged on several outstanding warrants and possession of stolen property.

The same day, a mountie in Oliver observed a vehicle with a smashed windshield driving on Sawmill Road. The driver, Delbert Duteua, was wanted on two warrants out of him home town of Enderby. He was also charged with driving while prohibited and without insurance.

On May 2, police were searching for a stolen truck on Sawmill Road and spotted a vehicle being driven by Michael Miller. He was arrested for driving while prohibited and allegedly found in possession of crystal meth. He was also charged with possession of stolen property and two counts of breach of release, originating from Alberta.

Finally, on Wednesday Oliver RCMP arrested Brian Barata for an outstanding warrant for breaching probation. Two additional breach charges have been added, for a total of three.

All four men made their first appearances in Penticton court on Wednesday.