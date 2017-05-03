'Positive' talks at SOGH

Photo: Contributed

With a meeting between South Okanagan General Hospital medical staff and Interior Health wrapped up, both parties have left feeling positive.

The talks between the SOGH Medical Staff Association and IH were intended to impress upon the health authority that doctors and nurses at the hospital wanted more say in how the hospital is staffed and on the question of the number of physical beds in the acute care ward.

"The meeting was positive. Interior Health acknowledged physician concerns and seemed willing to work with us to ensure residents in the South Okanagan have access to the high quality and reliable medical care that they deserve," the SOGH Medical Staff Association said in a statement.

The positivity was a sentiment IH shared in a statement of their own on Wednesday, calling it a "positive and productive first meeting."

"It’s clear Interior Health and the physicians share the same goal – to provide quality care for patients, and in a way that is sustainable for the long-term," IH said.

The themes of "long-term" and "sustainable" were also outlined in the medical staff statement, which added that they expect to continue talks with the health authority moving forward.

"Over the coming weeks and months we plan to work with Interior Health to develop effective and creative solutions to the distinct challenges faced in providing hospital and emergency care to the Osoyoos and Oliver area and in rural communities generally."

IH's statement also noted that it would meet with the medical staff in "the coming weeks and months," but neither party provided any more detail on the topics discussed or the outcome.

"In recognition of our need to focus on long-term solutions, we’re not in a position to share additional details of the topics of discussion at this time,” Interior Health said.