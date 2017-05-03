42092
Penticton  

Sculptures to be unveiled

The City of Penticton is launching its 2017 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition on Saturday, unveiling six new sculptures.

The art will be placed at five locations along the Okanagan waterfront and in the centre of the roundabout near the art gallery.

At 10 a.m. on May 6, the public is invited to meet at city hall where they will be able to meet the artists and receive a map to guide you to the artwork, following a ceremony. The Penticton Farmers market will be running at the same time.

The artists were selected by a jury from the Penticton arts committee and three community members. They include Zohreh Vahidifard (Tehran, Iran), Clint George (Penticton), Patrick Field (Castlegar & Okanagan Falls), Paul Reimer (Cranbrook), Serge Mozhnevsky (Coquitlam) and  Michael Hermesh (Summerland).

The selected artists work with a wide range of media from wood to metal to marble.

