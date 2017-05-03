42092

Penticton  

Big smiles at McHappy Day

It was smiles abound at Penticton's McDonald's on Tuesday, as the franchise celebrated McHappy Day.

The annual event takes a dollar from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe beverage and donates it to the Ronald McDonald Houses in B.C. and locally to the South Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

"We have volunteers in our drive-thru washing windows, we had different representatives from different areas of the city coming and handing out orders, making coffee," said McHappy Day co-ordinator Caitlyn Knowles. "You name it, they're coming in to help today. It's great to see the support from the local community."

Provincial donations will be going toward the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver, near the B.C.'s Children's Hospital and the Ronald Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

"The point of it all is to support Ronald McDonald House, which is the charity that brings support and care to families in need when they're son or daughter is receiving treatment at the local children's hospital," Knowles said.

Among the ranks of the volunteers, Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth with the Penticton RCMP was at the drive-thru inspiring some cheer in customers.

"This is a great cause, there's a lot of people out there, families that use Ronald McDonald House," Wrigglesworth said. "As a police officer in town, we're here to help people and this is a fun day. Getting people to give a little extra.

"I tried a couple Big Macs myself. It's been many years, so we'll see how that goes."

There wasn't any set goal for fundraising this year, but Knowles says the main goal was "make a lot of people smile, today."

