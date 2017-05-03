42092

Penticton  

Crash snarls Martin Street

Story: 196106

A long lineup formed on Martin Street in Penticton after a two-car crash at the intersection of Wade Avenue.

One car heading south was T-boned by another heading west along Wade Avenue, causing significant damage to the driver-side door.

The driver had to get out of the car from the passenger side due to the damage, and the vehicle had to be towed away.

The incident had Wade Avenue west of Martin Street blocked off, and closed the right-hand lane on Martin Street, causing a lengthy lineup along the road.

An ambulance attended the scene, but it's not clear the extent of any injuries from the crash.

