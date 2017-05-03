Photo: Contributed

Born and raised in Penticton, Ty Ricard, a grade 11 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School, is the Rotary Student of the Month for May.

Ty is a dream student for a teacher. He loves to learn and is an active participant in class discussions and activities offering mature and interesting perspectives from his life experience and extensive reading. Not only is he an encouragement to his teachers, but he is quick to help others and can tactfully redirect peers during working groups. “When Ty is away, which is rare, there is a noticeable gap in our classroom community”, says his English teacher Trish Mundy.

His favourite classes are biology and English. Biology because he is keenly interested in all aspects of life, the different species, their chemical composition, etc. and English because that is where he can let his creativity run free. He enjoys writing essays and short stories - it enables him to “think outside the box”.

Ty excels at school with a strong work ethic and focussed discipline. He passed math 11 with 99.4% (including 100% on the final) and is currently taking math 12 and has 100%.

“Ty is an outstanding sportsman in every sense of the word. He is athletic, displays excellent sportsmanship and leadership, enjoys himself, and more importantly adds to the enjoyment of sport for his classmates as well. A class full of Ty’s would be welcome anywhere”, says Tim Haberstock, his PE teacher.

One of the proudest moment in Ty’s life was going to and winning the provincial Lacrosse games

5 years ago. He enjoyed being part of the team, practicing every day with his teammates, learning to understand each other, coming up with plays and making it happen as a team. Through this experience, he made friends that he still hangs out with.

Outside of school, he loves to read books and play tennis with his dad. He enjoys travelling with his family visiting other countries, learning about their culture. Ty has not yet fully decided what he will be doing once he finishes high school. His dream job would be in Forensics with its challenge to use his brain to solve mysteries and complicated files.

“Ty has a strong character and stands confidently for values and beliefs that are important to him. In a culture which often labels many of his generation as entitled, his quick willingness to serve others and his appreciation and gratitude towards others, as well as the privileges he enjoys in life, is consistently evident”, says his English teacher.

“Student of the Month” is a Rotary Club of Penticton-Okanagan initiative. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others.