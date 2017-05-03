40304
41714

Penticton  

Construction hits a gas line

- | Story: 196095

Penticton firefighters responded to the scene of a gas leak at a construction site, where a gas line was reportedly struck along Duncan Avenue.

It's not clear if it was at the site of the 151 Duncan Ave. West apartments, which are going up at the site, but the smell of gas was in the air on Duncan Ave. in front of the site.

Construction workers were cleared off the site, and were seen standing on Duncan Ave., while firefighters had the area cordoned off. The alley on the north side of Duncan Ave. was blocked off, with at least two fire engines, along with FortisBC staff on site.

Fire command was not available to speak to a Castanet reporter, as the captain was close to the source of the gas leak.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

