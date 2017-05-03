41717

Penticton  

Beehive theft 'no joke'

The owner of a beehive stolen out of a peach orchard in Summerland says the theft will have serious repercussions for the grower.

The hive was taken sometime between 8 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. May 2, from the orchard at 6402 Giants Head Road.

“When you have a beehive in pollination, that’s pollinating the crop of the grower, he relies on those bees for his fruit crop,” said Kevin Dunn of Okanagan Wildbrush Honey, who rents hives out to growers throughout the Okanagan Valley during pollination season.

“It could have huge repercussions for him as a grower, not to mention us, the cost of a the beehive and all the work that's gone into it,” he added.

Dunn says he is “mystified” why someone would steal a beehive, speculating it could have been a drunken prank or misguided joke. Another unsavoury beekeeper could theoretically split the hive up five or six times and make a significant amount of money, but Dunn suspects that is a long shot.

“I wouldn’t never really pin it on another grower needing beehives, because those guys are pretty honest,” he said, noting that growers always see the value in the service hives provide.

Dunn said this is a particularly tight year for beehives, and replacing it isn’t a simple task, “and there is his crop, sitting there,” he said referring to the grower.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the RCMP or Dunn, Tips leading to the hive will be compensated with honey.

