Car hit sign, fled on foot

Photo: Contributed

Charges are being considered for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a street sign and fled on foot in Oliver.

Police responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 9 p.m. yesterday near Lions Park in Oliver, where a vehicle hit a street sign.

The same vehicle had been spotted heading northbound from Osoyoos, but when an RCMP officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, it took off at a high speed. The officer didn't pursue the vehicle due to a risk to public safety.

After crashing into the sign, the occupants reportedly fled on foot, but were later found uninjured by police, who say charges are being considered.

A witness to the crash says a car that looked like a late-'90s car spun out on the road.

"And (it) went over the bank and flipped and ended up in the parking lot by the park, and then they bolted scene," she said.

When she went to get a look at the car, she said the car was on its wheels.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP or Crimestoppers.

–with files from Nich Johansen