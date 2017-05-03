Big bike tour comes to town

Photo: Dustin Godfrey Wendy Wright snaps a picture of a group after they have gone on their big bike tour.

As part of a 10-day stint in the Okanagan Valley, the big bike with the Heart and Stroke Foundation spent a day in Penticton on Tuesday, pedalling around downtown.

It's the 24th anniversary of the big bike's tour across Canada, in which over 200 communities in nine provinces take part. Groups of at least 14 people garner donations or pledges to ride the bike around town, and this year's goal for Penticton was $16,000.

"The bike does weigh a ton, and there's no motor, so it's all pedalled by the team, that all do fundraising for Heart and Stroke leading up to the event," said Wendy Wright with the Heart and Stroke Foundation's Kelowna office, which serves the whole valley and east to the Kootenays.

"We do a warm up, we do a team photo, and then they ride around (Penticton). The ride itself is ... 10, 15, 20 minutes, depending on how fast people are pedalling."

Because some groups haven't met their own goals for fundraising, Wright says Penticton's fundraising will likely hit more like $12,000. The regional goal is to raise $168,000 over the course of 10 days.

The money is heading to the national fund, which Wright says is spread throughout the country for their three pillars: save lives, prevent disease and promote recovery.

"So, we have huge consumer advocacy campaigns," she said. "We're constantly raising awareness in Canada. And then we constantly place AEDs, as well, across Canada, the defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, that save lives when people have cardiac arrest."

Since 2013, Wright says the group has placed 170 AEDs in the region. That can be lifesaving, she says, because when someone goes into cardiac arrest, you only have under 11 minutes to save them.

"The last story I heard was in Lake Country, in October, somebody collapsed in the arena playing hockey and he was saved because of one of our AEDs," Wright said. "It's very profound."