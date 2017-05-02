41044
38896

Penticton  

Baby goose dodges a bass

- | Story: 196034

A Penticton woman caught a remarkable scene while out for a stroll on Monday.

Dorian Poloway was walking by the Warren Avenue Oxbow and spotted a group of geese and their young, and snapped a photo.

“To my surprise, when I had arrived home to process the photos, I saw something very unusual,” she said. “As the goslings were hopping over a log, a Bass stealthily popped out of the water to snag himself some dinner.”

Poloway said she went back and did a headcount in her later photos, and the baby goose managed to escape.

Bass fish have been known to prey on small birds, particularly baby ducks and geese.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
1926928
lakefront Acreages on South Arrow Lake only minutes to Castlegar
$449,000
more details
40303




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >




Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real

Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the show over the years, but they would be a lot cooler if they were...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
Penguins goalie makes a crazy goal-line save
Must Watch
The Washington Capitals eked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in OT...
Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40891
39499