Baby goose dodges a bass

Photo: Dorian Poloway

A Penticton woman caught a remarkable scene while out for a stroll on Monday.

Dorian Poloway was walking by the Warren Avenue Oxbow and spotted a group of geese and their young, and snapped a photo.

“To my surprise, when I had arrived home to process the photos, I saw something very unusual,” she said. “As the goslings were hopping over a log, a Bass stealthily popped out of the water to snag himself some dinner.”

Poloway said she went back and did a headcount in her later photos, and the baby goose managed to escape.

Bass fish have been known to prey on small birds, particularly baby ducks and geese.