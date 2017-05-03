Top cop stops by council

Photo: Dustin Godfrey Insp. Ted De Jager (right) sits next to city CAO Peter Weeber during a council meeting.

On his second day on the job, Penticton's new top cop says he's got his eye on prolific offenders in the city and across the Okanagan Valley.

While he wasn't around for the whole meeting, Insp. Ted De Jager, whose hiring was announced by the city in February, stepped in toward the end of Tuesday afternoon's short regular council meeting and listened in. De Jager took a few questions from local media after the meeting, adding that while he has been to Penticton "quite often" as a tourist, he's still not too familiar with the city just yet.

Now that he's starting to settle in, however, he says he's looking to get out into the community not just being visible, but engaging the city "as soon as possible."

"It's just a matter of getting settled into the office," he said. "Once that's all up and done, then I'll be out here quite often. As much as possible, and certainly joining the various community groups and meeting with the various associations."

Coming from Mission, De Jager said it's a bit of a leg up to be working in a city where there's at least one familiar face – fire chief Larry Watkinson, who started in Penticton late last summer, also came from Mission.

"A lot of these concerns that we have in any community are not just a policing issue. Firefighters are involved in that, paramedics, bylaws, social services, so those connections are high on my agenda, as well," he said. "It helps knowing the fire chief already and already having a pre-existing relationship with him, so that's a good thing."

While he will need to get settled in before he lays out any major plans, De Jager says one thing he is looking at is doing more with prolific offenders. That, he says, largely ties in with the community engagement, as it takes getting to know the regulars and getting to know what can be done to prevent the crimes.

"When it gets to crime and prolific offenders, this isn't just an idea; it's proven that we target the prolific offenders, we target the people that are committing the majority of crime, crime rates will go down," he said.

"And as a result, that perception from a community that it is a safe community ... starts to rise, and that's what we want. And that's not done by chasing our tail and constantly doing the same old thing. That requires a bit of change, sometimes."

It's not clear exactly how that would look, however, but it could include beefing up the targeted enforcement unit, as well as bringing in "community partners" to help out. He added that the targeted enforcement unit is effective, pointing to a couple of people who were taken off the streets last week.

De Jager also made time for a question about the cannabis dispensaries, which the local RCMP detachment sent letters threatening police action to in March, but has yet to take any action on. He says reiterated that he needs to get settled in before any major decisions are made, but also reaffirmed that illegal operations will be met with police action.

"The RCMP will enforce all federal and provincial and municipal laws, period. And if they're the law of the land, that's what we will enforce," he said.

"What that looks like, in terms of enforcement or investigation, that takes time to determine that. So, in terms of marijuana dispensaries, the distribution and sale of marijuana is and has been illegal."