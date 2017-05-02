Christy Clark stops for a pint

Photo: Colin Dacre

B.C. Premier Christy Clark stopped at Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing on Tuesday as a part of a whistlestop tour of the Southern Interior.d

She met with a brewery full of supporters and delivered a short speech, touting the accomplishments of local incumbent Dan Ashton, crediting him for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Clark drew big cheers when she said she would work with Ashton to bring a Canadian wine centre of excellence to Penticton. She also positioned the B.C. Liberals as the best party to stand up to growing protectionism south of the border.

“They’ve gone after our aluminum industry to try to make sure those jobs go south, they are going after our forestry industry to do the same thing, they’ve gone after dairy,” she said. “Next they could go after apples, they could go after cherries, they can go after wine, they can go after all the products we produce here.”

“We cannot let British Columbia be at risk,” she told the crowd, adding that they will be standing up for B.C.’s “core industries.”

The stop in Penticton followed stops in Merritt, Princeton, Oliver and Osoyoos on Tuesday, and was followed by a 5:30 p.m. rally at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.