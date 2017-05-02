41783
40959

Penticton  

Christy Clark stops for a pint

- | Story: 196026

B.C. Premier Christy Clark stopped at Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing on Tuesday as a part of a whistlestop tour of the Southern Interior.d

She met with a brewery full of supporters and delivered a short speech, touting the accomplishments of local incumbent Dan Ashton, crediting him for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Clark drew big cheers when she said she would work with Ashton to bring a Canadian wine centre of excellence to Penticton. She also positioned the B.C. Liberals as the best party to stand up to growing protectionism south of the border.

“They’ve gone after our aluminum industry to try to make sure those jobs go south, they are going after our forestry industry to do the same thing, they’ve gone after dairy,” she said. “Next they could go after apples, they could go after cherries, they can go after wine, they can go after all the products we produce here.”

“We cannot let British Columbia be at risk,” she told the crowd, adding that they will be standing up for B.C.’s “core industries.”

The stop in Penticton followed stops in Merritt, Princeton, Oliver and Osoyoos on Tuesday, and was followed by a 5:30 p.m. rally at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3036002
POCKET LISTING
$384,000
more details
39638




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >




Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real

Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the show over the years, but they would be a lot cooler if they were...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
Penguins goalie makes a crazy goal-line save
Must Watch
The Washington Capitals eked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in OT...
Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37042