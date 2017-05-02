40304

Penticton  

Fender bender snarls traffic

- | Story: 196022

A minor crash at the wrong time at the corner of Eckhardt Avenue and Government Street was enough to clog up the intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The high-traffic corner saw a fender bender between two pickup trucks, including one from a local landscaping company, with only minor damage to the vehicles.

The trucks and two fire engines sat on the side of the road along southbound traffic on Government Street, where a lane of traffic was shifted to the side, taking up the northbound's left-turn lane.

That, combined with the timing, at about 3:30 p.m. near Penticton Secondary School, and the heavy traffic that flows along the streets was enough to cause some congestion at the intersection.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3036002
POCKET LISTING
$384,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >




Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real

Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the show over the years, but they would be a lot cooler if they were...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
Penguins goalie makes a crazy goal-line save
Must Watch
The Washington Capitals eked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in OT...
Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39865