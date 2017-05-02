Fender bender snarls traffic

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

A minor crash at the wrong time at the corner of Eckhardt Avenue and Government Street was enough to clog up the intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The high-traffic corner saw a fender bender between two pickup trucks, including one from a local landscaping company, with only minor damage to the vehicles.

The trucks and two fire engines sat on the side of the road along southbound traffic on Government Street, where a lane of traffic was shifted to the side, taking up the northbound's left-turn lane.

That, combined with the timing, at about 3:30 p.m. near Penticton Secondary School, and the heavy traffic that flows along the streets was enough to cause some congestion at the intersection.