Penticton  

McHappy Day tomorrow

McDonald's restaurants across Canada are holding their 40th annual McHappy Day fundraiser Wednesday, raising money for Ronald McDonald House charities.

In Penticton and Osoyoos, the restaurants are also supporting the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, with money raised staying local.

Franchise manager Caitlyn Knowles says they will be donating $1 from every Big Mac, hot beverage and happy meal to the charities. Other donations will also be accepted. 

Throughout the day, the local restaurants will also be staffed by volunteers from the City of Penticton, the fire department, local business members and media personalities.

"McHappy Day is a long-standing tradition that was born right here in Canada – and it really is at the heart of who we are and what we do," said John Betts, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada in a news release.

