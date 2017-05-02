Thief stays behind bars

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer The apartment building Wilson stole several bikes from

A man will spend another 154 days behind bars over some stolen bicycles, breaches of probation and drug charges.

Dustin Wilson, 21, who was accused of thefts at an apartment building on Calgary Avenue in Penticton, entered guilty pleas to charges of break-and-enter, possessing a break-in instrument, possession of stolen property, a breach of probation and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in court on Tuesday.

Those charge stem from a few incidents, including a spree of bike thefts from a Calgary Avenue apartment building, where the Crown lawyer told the court Wilson was seen on surveillance breaking into. Between Feb. 14 and 21, police received a number of reports of stolen bikes from the locker at the property.

After looking at the surveillance system, police recognized Wilson as the man in the images.

When he was searched by police, several tools were found in his backpack, labelled break-in tools by police, along with several garage door openers. The Crown prosecutor noted that to get to the Calgary Ave. building's bike locker, a fob key or garage opener would have been required.

Wilson was also found to be in possession of a number of items stolen from a Wal-Mart, after an anti-theft employee saw him unwrap some cologne and put it in his pants before walking out. When detained by police, other items, along with a single round of ammunition and 1.28 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

In another incident, a man saw Wilson on his property, and, believing he was going to break into his shed, followed him to a nearby Tim Horton's, where he waited for police. When police arrived, he was arrested on another charge and found to be in possession of 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Prior to his sentencing, Wilson had a lengthy back-and-forth with judge Gregory Koturbash, telling him he fell into the wrong crowd after moving to Penticton a year ago, eventually leading to drugs.

“I know I was going down a shitty path with drugs and stuff, and I don’t want to end up like half my family is, so I want to be good, and do the right thing,” he said, adding that has been motivated to go straight by his one-year-old daughter.

Wilson brought a number of completion certificates from Okanagan Correctional Centre into the video conference box, showing them to the judge through the camera, for programs such as employability, money management and health relationships.

“I just don’t want to let people down again,” he said.

Koturbash’s sentence came in between the defence's request of six months, and the Crown’s 7-9 months at 222 days.

The judge said the steps Wilson has taken to improve himself while incarcerated, and insight into his own crimes tell him “there is hope.”

“You are still a very young person. It would certainly be much too early to give up on you and throw away the key. I think you have the opportunity to become a productive member of society,” Koturbash said.

The sentence also included 12 months of probation, including a six-month curfew upon release.

–with files from Colin Dacre