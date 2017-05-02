40304
39499

Penticton  

PIB project coming to life

- | Story: 196000

Construction has begun on the new Nissan dealership set to open Dec. 2017 as the first business at Satikw Crossing, the Penticton Indian Band’s 140 acre development property along Highway 97.

The 17,000 square foot dealership will provide 30 full-time jobs once open, as well as 35 during construction.

“I look forward to bringing the Nissan lineup of exciting vehicles to residents of the south Okanagan, as well as community spirit and involvement in various ways,” said John Kot, owner of Penticton Nissan, in a news release.

Infrastructure work is also underway by the Penticton Indian Band to service the site and the Satikw Crossing development properties.

“Getting construction underway on Penticton Nissan is just the start. With new services and infrastructure in place, we know we can attract more businesses and developers to bring their projects here. This means more jobs and economic development for the entire South Okanagan region,” said Lesley Gabriel, Economic Development Officer with the Penticton Indian Band Development Corporation.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the ongoing support of Chief Chad Eneas and Council, as well as the vision and hard work of former Chief Jonathan Kruger, past councillors, the Locatee Band members who own the land and the entire community who believed in this project,” Gabriel added.

The Penticton Indian Band, with the largest reserve lands in B.C., is envisioning more than $100M in capital projects taking place on its lands within the next 10 years.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3015468
454 Farris Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details




Send us your News Tips!


41135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


37070


Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’

Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent millions of dollars in "hush money" on secret legal...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
Janet Jackson confirms split from husband
Music
Janet Jackson has confirmed her separation from estranged husband...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever
Galleries
If youre looking for a Twitter account thats guaranteed to...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever (2)
Galleries
The guy behind the account it is Mike Ginn, a comedy writer who...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637
39499