PIB project coming to life

Photo: Contributed

Construction has begun on the new Nissan dealership set to open Dec. 2017 as the first business at Satikw Crossing, the Penticton Indian Band’s 140 acre development property along Highway 97.

The 17,000 square foot dealership will provide 30 full-time jobs once open, as well as 35 during construction.

“I look forward to bringing the Nissan lineup of exciting vehicles to residents of the south Okanagan, as well as community spirit and involvement in various ways,” said John Kot, owner of Penticton Nissan, in a news release.

Infrastructure work is also underway by the Penticton Indian Band to service the site and the Satikw Crossing development properties.

“Getting construction underway on Penticton Nissan is just the start. With new services and infrastructure in place, we know we can attract more businesses and developers to bring their projects here. This means more jobs and economic development for the entire South Okanagan region,” said Lesley Gabriel, Economic Development Officer with the Penticton Indian Band Development Corporation.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the ongoing support of Chief Chad Eneas and Council, as well as the vision and hard work of former Chief Jonathan Kruger, past councillors, the Locatee Band members who own the land and the entire community who believed in this project,” Gabriel added.

The Penticton Indian Band, with the largest reserve lands in B.C., is envisioning more than $100M in capital projects taking place on its lands within the next 10 years.