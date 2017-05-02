Hid from cops in college

41717
A man has to face up to a long list of warrants after he fled from police and hid in an Okanagan College wood shop.

Penticton RCMP's targeted enforcement unit spotted the man in the passenger seat in a car at around 4 p.m. on Monday on the Channel Parkway at Duncan Ave.

After approached by police, the man fled the vehicle on foot, hopping fences and entering an Okanagan College building.

Police cordoned off the area, and surrounded the college. Using the assistance of a police dog, general duty officers and the targeted enforcement unit, the man was found holed up in a wood shop in the building and arrested without incident.

Christopher Gliege had a litany of warrants for his arrest from Oliver, Summerland and Penticton.

For the most part, those offences included breaches, dangerous driving, minor possession and driving while prohibited or suspended.

Some of those charges went as far back as October last year.

