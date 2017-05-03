OD in a stolen vehicle

Photo: Contributed

Police rescued an overdosing woman out of a stolen vehicle in Okanagan Falls on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a black CMB Sierra pickup on Maple St. at about 7:10 p.m. for an overdose report. The truck was stolen out of Kelowna, bearing plates stolen from Alberta.

The woman was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property and other offences, and given two doses of Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

She was taken to hospital to have her charges sworn at a later time, due to the medical nature of the call.