40602
40030

Penticton  

OD in a stolen vehicle

- | Story: 195984

Police rescued an overdosing woman out of a stolen vehicle in Okanagan Falls on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a black CMB Sierra pickup on Maple St. at about 7:10 p.m. for an overdose report. The truck was stolen out of Kelowna, bearing plates stolen from Alberta.

The woman was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property and other offences, and given two doses of Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

She was taken to hospital to have her charges sworn at a later time, due to the medical nature of the call.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2970235
305 2nd Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$405,000
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!


41135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


39876


Daily Dose – May 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Stating the obvious and more in today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this cool to view this post.
Kurt Russell broke Marvel’s strict no-photo policy
Showbiz
Kurt Russell committed a “cardinal sin” on the set of...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real
Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637
39499