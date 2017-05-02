Crash takes teens to PRH

Photo: Contributed

Two 19-year-olds were found unconscious in a car after crashing into a Chevron sign in the early hours of Apr. 27.

Police responded to the incident at 1:44 a.m., where a red Toyota Tercel had crashed into the gas station's sign at Main St. and Carmi Ave., finding a 19-year-old driver and a passenger of the same age unconscious in the vehicle.

The teenagers were transported to Penticton Regional Hospital for their injuries.

An analyst has been consulted to investigate the crash, and police say alcohol is not being ruled out as a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.