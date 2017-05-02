Police chase at speed limit

Photo: Contributed File photo

Police arrested a man and a woman after they led officers on a slow-speed chase from Trout Creek to Marron Valley Road, on the south end of Penticton Indian Band territory Saturday.

Officers spotted a man and a woman at about 3 a.m. in a white Dodge pickup truck, which had been reported stolen from Kamloops a week earlier.

When police activated sirens and lights, the truck ignored them and continued to drive, at the speed limit. Police eventually deactivated their sirens and simply followed the vehicle, trying to set up a road block on Marron Valley Road.

The white truck entered a ditch, driving around the roadblock and continuing on its way, still going the speed limit.

The truck eventually stopped, and police arrested the duo.

Wade Morin, 24, appeared in Penticton court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from a peace officer and breach of probation. He was held in custody until his next appearance on May 10.

The court heard Morin has 17 previous breaches of probation, and seven breaches of recognizance, something that prompted him to break out into laughter in the courtroom.

The court also heard that Morin was under the false impression that if he reached PIB territory, the RCMP would not legally be able to arrest him.

The woman in the vehicle was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of methamphetamine.

–with files from Dustin Godfrey