41299
40959

Penticton  

Police chase at speed limit

- | Story: 195981

Police arrested a man and a woman after they led officers on a slow-speed chase from Trout Creek to Marron Valley Road, on the south end of Penticton Indian Band territory Saturday.

Officers spotted a man and a woman at about 3 a.m. in a white Dodge pickup truck, which had been reported stolen from Kamloops a week earlier.

When police activated sirens and lights, the truck ignored them and continued to drive, at the speed limit. Police eventually deactivated their sirens and simply followed the vehicle, trying to set up a road block on Marron Valley Road.

The white truck entered a ditch, driving around the roadblock and continuing on its way, still going the speed limit.

The truck eventually stopped, and police arrested the duo.

Wade Morin, 24, appeared in Penticton court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from a peace officer and breach of probation. He was held in custody until his next appearance on May 10.

The court heard Morin has 17 previous breaches of probation, and seven breaches of recognizance, something that prompted him to break out into laughter in the courtroom.

The court also heard that Morin was under the false impression that if he reached PIB territory, the RCMP would not legally be able to arrest him.

The woman in the vehicle was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of methamphetamine.

–with files from Dustin Godfrey

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3015468
454 Farris Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details
39688




Send us your News Tips!


41227


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


40605


Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’

Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent millions of dollars in "hush money" on secret legal...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
Janet Jackson confirms split from husband
Music
Janet Jackson has confirmed her separation from estranged husband...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever
Galleries
If youre looking for a Twitter account thats guaranteed to...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever (2)
Galleries
The guy behind the account it is Mike Ginn, a comedy writer who...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41639