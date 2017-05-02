Banned driver, drug charges

Photo: Contributed

A man is facing several charges after police stopped him for driving while prohibited.

A known offender was spotted by the targeted enforcement unit near a pawn shop at 2:40 p.m. on Apr. 25.

Officers began to surveil the man. After he drove away, police pulled him over, as he was known to be a prohibited driver.

During the stop, various amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were found on him, along with brass knuckles.

David Goulet has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two of breaching probation orders, one of driving while prohibited, one of possessing a weapon while prohibited and one of possessing a prohibited weapon.