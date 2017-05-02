41783
40959

Penticton  

Apex Mountain Resort sold

- | Story: 195974

Apex Mountain Resort has been sold.

A new group, calling itself Apex Mountain Resorts Partnership Ltd., has purchased all outstanding shares of the South Okanagan resort, taking over operations immediately.

The group is led by Mike Duggan, a B.C. ski industry veteran of over 30 years, who has held senior roles at Sun Peaks, where he was the first president of tourism, and at Silver Star Resort. For the last 15 years, he has been in the luxury hotel business.

Duggan says he was drawn to the resort by its potential to be positioned as a “unique boutique resort.”

He doesn’t expect to see the level of development that has happened at Big White or Sun Peaks in recent years, “but I think it can be positioned very well as a resort that offers a very high quality of skiing.”

“Probably more an adventure type of product, with the right mix of dining and shopping, so with that we then need to focus on resort redevelopment, which we are already eyeing,” he added.

Duggan said they will likely be starting talks with the Crown and local First Nations as they begin work on a new master development agreement.

While money will be poured into the village, Duggan said they will be looking “right away” at mountain redevelopment and repositioning as well.

“We had quite a bit of interest in potential owners wanting to purchase the resort but who the group was and their understanding of Apex and Penticton was more important than when a sale might occur for us,” said Brian Martin with the former ownership group.

“We feel confident in the new ownership group. They have a great background in resort operations and an outstanding long-term vision for the resort. We’re leaving the resort in good hands,” he added.

All senior management teams are being retained and staying on with the new company.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3036002
POCKET LISTING
$384,000
more details
38712




Send us your News Tips!


41786


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


41786


Looking back at The Running Man and it’s vision of what 2017 would be like

Must Watch
1987’s The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger had a slightly different vision for 2017 than how things actually...
Guy tries to sell his ’96 Suzuki Vitara
Must Watch
This is way better than the Chevy “Real people, not...
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017
Daily Dose
A Daily Dose filled with needs and wants.
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
More beer indeed…
Snoop Dogg releases autobiographical film
Music
Snoop Dogg has unveiled an autobiographical film. COOLAID: The...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41656