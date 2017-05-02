One-on-one with Ashton

Dustin Godfrey

Castanet News is sitting down with each of the candidates in the Penticton riding for one-on-one interviews to talk about the issues as they see it. You can find our interview with B.C. Green Party candidate Connie Sahlmark here, and we will be sitting down with B.C. NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed later on this week.

Voters only need to look at Dan Ashton's past to see what he'll bring in the future, according to the man himself. That past, he says, is a record of servicing the people in the Penticton riding.

In a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Ashton said his greatest pride as Penticton's representative in Victoria was the newly named David Kampe Tower currently being constructed at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

"As the incumbent, and now as the challenger again, coming up, I'm standing on my record," he said. "I made two promises. One was to pay for the byelection (following his resignation as mayor), as everybody knew it, I stepped forward, but the most important one to me, and a bunch of people that I had the incredible opportunity to work with was to ensure that the Dave Kampe Tower got under construction."

With schools saved last year by last-minute funding from the provincial government in the form of the rural education fund. But as another year has passed, school districts have expressed concern that the fund won't be a stable source for schools in the riding.

Ashton told Castanet he was prepared to go to bat for the schools, but added that the community needs to get creative on the issue.

"And with all due respect, I disagree with the school board. The school boards had the opportunity, there was a very, very, very respected accountant in this community that stood up at those meetings and said, '(The school districts) have know about this for 10 years,'" Ashton said, adding that the community has lost 1,900 students since 2001.

"There are opportunities that an incredibly great group of parents ... step forward with ideas, and I think those ideas really have to be looked at in earnest by the school board to make sure that these become more of a community facility."

On affordability, Ashton says for a multi-faceted issue, a multi-pronged approach is required from the provincial government, making note of the inclusion of "in-law suites" in the Sendero Canyon developments to help with mortgages.

"There's been money that's been put forward for first-time homeowners on an interest forgivable for the first five years up to 37,500 by the government, but there's not going to be any quick fixes in this," he said, referring to the B.C. Home Owner's Mortgage and Equity Partnership.

"The job situation here in Penticton is tenuous, good paying jobs.... Those good jobs have disappeared. It's a challenge for government."

On the issue of justice, Ashton has called on the justice system to "step up," which he told Castanet meant there needed to be greater deterrence for those who are committing crimes. He pointed to an example of someone he says has overdosed 17 times.

"There's a personal responsibility, and I'll be the first to admit, there are extenuating circumstances why in society why people fall into this," he said. "But just think about an ambulance attendance attending this person X number of times when someone else is having a heart attack.

"How many chances have to be given? And I hope all chances are given, but at some point in time, people have to be held accountable to themselves."