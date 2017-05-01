32 apartments downtown?

Photo: City of Penticton

An eight-floor residential building could go up in the heart of Penticton's downtown, if it passes through all the hoops at city hall.

The proposal from an unnamed developer would take up six property lots along Backstreet Boulevard just behind the Main Street Starbucks and would bring in 32 units – 28 in floors four through seven, while four would be penthouse suites at the top floor.

Under the residential units would be commercial and office space, with 32 parking stalls on the bottom floor. If constructed, the first three floors would be made of steel and concrete, while the top five floors would be made using factory-built models "from a local company."

Those units, constructed at Moduline Homes in Penticton, would be transported in and craned into place, making the "landmark project" the first modular mid-rise building in the city.

"We feel that the best use of the property would be to provide residential units in combination with high-quality office and retail space to augment and reinforce the vitality and urban character of downtown Penticton," says a letter to the city from Norman Goddard Architecture on behalf of the developer.

In a staff report to council, excitement about the project is apparent.

"The proposed eight-storey mixed-use development is exactly what was envisioned for the downtown community," the report says of the downtown plan, which was put into the official community plan in 2013.

"The density proposed ... of (the) development provides for an increase in the supply of quality commercial space in the heart of the downtown and provides for an increased residential density in a strategic location."

That strategic location is the downtown area, where city hall would like to see greater density. That, the city believes, would inject more life into the downtown area, another part of downtown revitalization, which has also included beautification of a few blocks in the area.

"The proposed development also supports the recent street improvement projects invested in by the community and downtown property owners along Martin and Main streets," the report says. "The increased downtown residential population supports the local businesses community and increased pedestrian use of the improved sidewalks."

The report doesn't specify whether the project would be for-sale condos or rental units.

The project is set to go before city council in their evening meeting on Tuesday.