41299

Penticton  

32 apartments downtown?

- | Story: 195931

An eight-floor residential building could go up in the heart of Penticton's downtown, if it passes through all the hoops at city hall.

The proposal from an unnamed developer would take up six property lots along Backstreet Boulevard just behind the Main Street Starbucks and would bring in 32 units – 28 in floors four through seven, while four would be penthouse suites at the top floor.

Under the residential units would be commercial and office space, with 32 parking stalls on the bottom floor. If constructed, the first three floors would be made of steel and concrete, while the top five floors would be made using factory-built models "from a local company."

Those units, constructed at Moduline Homes in Penticton, would be transported in and craned into place, making the "landmark project" the first modular mid-rise building in the city.

"We feel that the best use of the property would be to provide residential units in combination with high-quality office and retail space to augment and reinforce the vitality and urban character of downtown Penticton," says a letter to the city from Norman Goddard Architecture on behalf of the developer.

In a staff report to council, excitement about the project is apparent.

"The proposed eight-storey mixed-use development is exactly what was envisioned for the downtown community," the report says of the downtown plan, which was put into the official community plan in 2013.

"The density proposed ... of (the) development provides for an increase in the supply of quality commercial space in the heart of the downtown and provides for an increased residential density in a strategic location."

That strategic location is the downtown area, where city hall would like to see greater density. That, the city believes, would inject more life into the downtown area, another part of downtown revitalization, which has also included beautification of a few blocks in the area.

"The proposed development also supports the recent street improvement projects invested in by the community and downtown property owners along Martin and Main streets," the report says. "The increased downtown residential population supports the local businesses community and increased pedestrian use of the improved sidewalks."

The report doesn't specify whether the project would be for-sale condos or rental units.

The project is set to go before city council in their evening meeting on Tuesday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2990503
Gates Road
Silvia von Deichmann baths
$192,900
more details
41935




Send us your News Tips!


41135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >




Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41656