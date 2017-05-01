Parachutes at Peach Fest

Photo: Contributed

Canada's premier military parachute demonstration team has been confirmed for the kickoff of Penticton's 70th annual Peach Festival this summer.

Peach Fest president Don Kendall told Castanet in March he was "90 per cent" certain that the SkyHawks were in for the festival's launch this year, but now the festival is calling it a done deal.

The parachute team will join the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Canadian Forces CF-18 Hornet, which will perform their aviation acrobatics show for the launch above Okanagan Lake Park on Aug. 9.

“What a great way to kick off the 70th anniversary of Peach Festival. Having this type of a show on opening night is going to be incredible," said Kendall. "It will make for a great opening night with headliner 5440 taking the main stage later that evening."

Since their formation in 1971, the SkyHawks have successfully completed more than 5,000 jumps in front of 75 million spectators across the globe.

The team performs canopy relative work, in which the jumpers make formations in the sky with their parachutes.

This year's show will mark the eighth time the Snowbirds have stopped in Penticton, with their last stop at the 2015 Peach Fest.

