Penticton  

It was a very soggy April

Penticton had an extraordinarily wet April.

A total of 67.1 mm of precipitation fell, more than double the historical monthly average of 26 mm. Temperatures were also a bit below normal; with the average last month hitting 8.3 C, compared to the typical 9.1 C.

But looking forward to May, the South Okanagan should be leaving most of that moisture behind.

“For this very first week we are going to see a warm up over the next few days, we are looking at temperatures getting into the mid-twenties, looking at Thursday a high of 26,” Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said.

“We are going to see some more showers and rain, maybe a thunderstorm Thursday night, Friday into Saturday,” she said. “But then as we go into the second week of May, we are going to another ridge of high pressure going to build, things will dry out, temperatures will return to the mid-twenties and so it's going to be a bit a departure from what we’ve seen so far this spring.”

