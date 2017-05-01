41136

Penticton  

Purse thief gets 14 months

A Penticton man who admitted to stealing purses and wallets to feed his heroin addiction was sentenced to 14 months in prison on Monday.

Richard Meier entered guilty pleas in connection to four incidents over five months that saw him steal purses from cars, homes and, on two occasions, restaurant staff rooms at the Pasta Factory and La Casa Ouzeria.

Meier went on to use credit cards' “tap" function to illegally purchase goods at gas stations and other retail convenience stores. Each time, he was identified by surveillance footage.

“The community of Penticton is getting sick and tired of people feeding their addiction through crime,” Judge Gregory Koturbash told Meier, after accepting the joint submission of 14 months.

While he has previous convictions for robbery, Meier had stayed out of the courts until now since 2010.

Meier told the courtroom he was a “clean, productive member of society” for six years working as a red-seal chef, until he separated from his wife and fell back onto heroin.

“I was trying to find a way to feed it without going back to into what I thought was my crime cycle which was violent robberies,” he said.

He added that he takes full responsibility for his actions, found God in prison, and plans on entering a treatment centre upon release. He has been in custody since his last arrest on Sept. 23, 2016, which makes him entitled to 374 days worth of credit for time served. His release will include two years of probation.

Meier returns to court on outstanding charges of fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property on Sept. 7, 2017.

