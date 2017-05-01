41717

Penticton  

New bookkeeper for SD67

- | Story: 195879

The Okanagan Skaha School District has announced the hiring of a new assistant secretary-treasurer.

Helena Drury will be starting up with the school district on July 10 and comes most recently from the Vancouver School Board, where she served as supervisor of financial reporting and compliance.

She's been in that position since 2011, coming from an 11-year stint as a financial controller in the private sector.

According to the school district, Drury is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is in training to obtain a CPA Canada public sector certificate.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3052486
3925 Hornby Terrace
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,900
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >




This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool

Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics, science and a little bit of” rocket technology that allegedly...
Monday Eats! – May 1, 2017
Galleries
A savory rare Monday Eats! gallery awaits!
Monday Eats! – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not sure if some of these should exist or not.
Operator with incredible motor skills picks up a quarter with his forklift
Must Watch
This doesn’t seem like the sort of thing that should be...
Mel B’s estranged husband turns to police over extortion attempt
Music
Los Angeles police officials are investigating allegations...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40891
39499