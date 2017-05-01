New bookkeeper for SD67

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Okanagan Skaha School District has announced the hiring of a new assistant secretary-treasurer.

Helena Drury will be starting up with the school district on July 10 and comes most recently from the Vancouver School Board, where she served as supervisor of financial reporting and compliance.

She's been in that position since 2011, coming from an 11-year stint as a financial controller in the private sector.

According to the school district, Drury is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is in training to obtain a CPA Canada public sector certificate.