SOGH staff to meet with IH

Doctors at the South Okanagan General Hospital are set to meet up with officials at the Interior Health Authority on Monday to talk about staffing at the hospital.

Lorraine Kane, head of family medicine at SOGH, says staff at the hospital are looking to have an open conversation with IH officials about getting pay equity for South Okanagan physicians and to get a say in whether or not physical beds are removed from the hospital's acute care unit.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and a lot of questions, and it seems like the community and the doctors are requiring some written assurances, and something we can take back to them and say, 'You know what, this is what you agreed to,' and that we can just make sure they live up to their end," Kane said.

"We're also asking for adequate staffing. So, the bed issue sometimes gets in the way of the real issue, which is that we don't have equitable staffing in our hospital when you compare it to other facilities. And we have an older, more high-need population on average than many places."

Current staffing at the hospital has an average of about two registered nurses on per night with about 18 patients, making one nurse to about nine patients on average, according to Kane. That, she says, should be closer to one nurse to five patients.

While the issue of funding for SOGH, like other rural hospitals in the province, has been ongoing, according to Kane, the issue shot to the forefront when the hospital's chief of staff Dr. Peter Entwistle resigned from his position in protest of physical beds potentially being removed from the hospital.

"This has been an issue going back a number of years, and there have been attempts in the past to address this through various means," she said. "Certainly, Peter Entwistle resigning and recognizing that the pathways that he had been pursuing to assure us adequate staffing for our department and our acute care ward, he realized that wasn't going to be successful."

With the election season in full force, Kane says bringing the issues up now could help maintain the momentum health care has gained as a forefront election issue.

"It's something in the news, it's something that is very concerning to the people of Oliver and Osoyoos," she said. "There's a groundswell of people in Osoyoos that are organizing and trying to improve health care, there's a petition, I believe, that's circulating. So there's a number of reasons why the time is right.

"And yeah, it doesn't hurt that there's an election. I think people become more politically aware, and maybe we have a bit more leverage."

Kane says she's perpetually hopeful – "it actually makes for some major disappointments at times," she joked – but she says she's particularly confident the talks will go well with Interior Health on Monday.

"What we're asking for is completely reasonable. We're really asking for equity and the ability to continue to provide high-quality care. So, how can you argue with that?"