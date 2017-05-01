41776

Penticton  

Car swap draws a crowd

The 27th annual vintage automobile swap meet drew huge crowds in Oliver on Saturday.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, the event took over the Oliver Arena and baseball field.

"It was a great success," said Terry Swan, president of the group. "Quite a few people came from the Pacific Northwest, Kamloops, Kelowna and Grand Forks, and the vendors were happy because everything sold."

For the last four years the swap meet had been at the Penticton Curling Club. However, with the new Cascades Casino now up and running, parking is limited.

"So we had to look elsewhere and Oliver was happy to have us," said Swan.

The weekend event featured vintage and custom cars, car parts and memorabilia.

A total of 164 vendors participated.

"They are looking for that special part that you can't find for your car," said Swan. "For example I drive a 1929 Ford Model A and you just can't go to the auto dealership for car parts."

The event was catered by the Oliver Lions Club with money raised going back to the club.

Swan said they hope to return to the town next year.

"We were busier in Oliver than we've ever been in Penticton, and we hope to be here again next year," he said.

