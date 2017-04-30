Pot panel in Penticton

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A panel discussed the current state of the legality of cannabis and what's ahead at the Penticton Art Gallery Saturday.

The panel was held in conjunction with the Grassland exhibit currently on display at the gallery. It included city councillor Helena Konanz, Kevin Adams, owner of Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy, and Vancouver lawyer Robert Laurie, whose legal practice focuses on issues related to cannabis.

"We are here for a much needed discussion and hopefully there will be some clarity," moderator Antonella De Michelis, the assistant administrator at the gallery told those in attendance.

Konanz said she's not an expert on the subject, but as a member of council has had to make a lot of decisions on whether or not to allow storefront sales.

"This is a very, very difficult subject for every municipality," she said. "Because it isn't legal right now but is on the cusp of being legal."

Adams talked about carefully researching the medical marijuana business before opening the doors of the dispensary. He did his due diligence, he said, watching what was going on in West Kelowna and Vancouver and talking to owners. He also kept a close eye on the laws regarding medical marijuana.

In his situation now, he said, his dispensary is legal with respect to a municipal bylaw but the RCMP could roll right in there. But his commitment remains to offer a vast array of products showcasing quality choices and accommodating the unique needs of each of his medical cannabis patients.

Konanz said she has met with Adams and he has a beautiful retail store that looks very safe. But council was faced with six or seven dispensaries opening at the same time and they need help in regulating what is going in and out of every store. As it is, just Adams' store and Green Essence have permits from the city.

"We have two and a half bylaw officers. We are left dangling here," she said. "As soon as there are regulations set up by federal or provincial governments we can follow, then we can set up a business license process."

Laurie talked about famous cases regarding medical marijuana and that he believes using medical marijuana is a physical choice.

He agreed the municipal government has really been punted the ball on this matter. Unfortunately in terms of the legalization coming down the pike, it will be more like prohibition he told the small crowd.

Questions from those in attendance, ranged from what legalization will mean for impaired driving to how people are legally allowed to access medical marijuana in Canada now.