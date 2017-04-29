Man falls at Skaha Bluffs

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Penticton Search and Rescue responded to an incident at a popular climbing location Saturday evening.

Search manager Hamish Reidie said they received a report at about 6:02 p.m. that someone had fallen 10 metres at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

They responded with a ground and helicopter team, but upon arriving on scene bystanders had transported the subject to a waiting ambulance.

The man was then taken by ambulance to Penticton Regional Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Reidie said this was their first call out to the bluffs this year.

Castanet will provide updates as they become available.