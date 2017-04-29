Remembering a kind man

Photo: Contributed

The young man who died in a workplace accident in Penticton on Friday, is being remembered as a thoughtful, kind and generous man.

Tributes are pouring in for Quin Cormier on social media and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

Cormier died at Skaha Ford on Friday, the same day that National Day of Mourning was marked in the city at McLaren Park Arena.

The solemn occasion honours workers killed or injured on the job.

Other tributes to Cormier on social media state he always went above and beyond what he had to do to make customers happy and that he always stood up for people and saw the good in everyone.

Others said he will be missed and never forgotten and that they are sad and heartbroken.

The In Loving Memory of Quin Cormier GoFundMe page can be found, here.

