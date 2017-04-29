41783

Penticton  

Remembering a kind man

- | Story: 195787

The young man who died in a workplace accident in Penticton on Friday, is being remembered as a thoughtful, kind and generous man.

Tributes are pouring in for Quin Cormier on social media and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

Cormier died at Skaha Ford on Friday, the same day that National Day of Mourning was marked in the city at McLaren Park Arena.

The solemn occasion honours workers killed or injured on the job.

Other tributes to Cormier on social media state he always went above and beyond what he had to do to make customers happy and that he always stood up for people and saw the good in everyone.

Others said he will be missed and never forgotten and that they are sad and heartbroken.

The In Loving Memory of Quin Cormier GoFundMe page can be found, here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.gofundme.com/3prours

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41561
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3030224
3099 Sageview Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,000
more details
41860




Send us your News Tips!


40238


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


39806


Another ‘If “Real People” Commercials Were Real Life’ Chevy parody

Must Watch
You’d think it would get old after 4 videos, but it doesn’t.
Mike Myers always working on ideas for a fourth Austin Powers movie
Showbiz
Mike Myers and director Jay Roach are working on concepts for a...
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks
Galleries
There’s absolutely nothing easy about being an adult.
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks (2)
Galleries
Adulting. Can you do it?
They say any exercise is good exercise
Must Watch
Keep on trying, little buddy.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782