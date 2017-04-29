41717
39499

Penticton  

Residents back home

- | Story: 195785

Residents of the apartment building on Penticton's Creston Avenue where there was a shooting earlier this week are back home.

They were evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious item was found in the complex, following the incident on Wednesday.

After the explosives disposal unit attended Friday evening the explosives were safely disposed of, according to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

A search of the apartments was completed and the scene was released by the RCMP, allowing the residents to return.

 

 

 

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3030224
3099 Sageview Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,000
more details
38024




Send us your News Tips!


38601


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Carson
Carson Penticton SPCA >


41536


Another ‘If “Real People” Commercials Were Real Life’ Chevy parody

Must Watch
You’d think it would get old after 4 videos, but it doesn’t.
Mike Myers always working on ideas for a fourth Austin Powers movie
Showbiz
Mike Myers and director Jay Roach are working on concepts for a...
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks
Galleries
There’s absolutely nothing easy about being an adult.
Being an adult is not as easy as it looks (2)
Galleries
Adulting. Can you do it?
They say any exercise is good exercise
Must Watch
Keep on trying, little buddy.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39820