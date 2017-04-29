Residents back home

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Residents of the apartment building on Penticton's Creston Avenue where there was a shooting earlier this week are back home.

They were evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious item was found in the complex, following the incident on Wednesday.

After the explosives disposal unit attended Friday evening the explosives were safely disposed of, according to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

A search of the apartments was completed and the scene was released by the RCMP, allowing the residents to return.